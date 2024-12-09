user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

LendInvest's lending volumes rise 30% to £539m YOY

LendInvest's lending volumes rise 30% to £539m YOY
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
December 9, 2024
Updated:
December 9, 2024
LendInvest’s lending volumes rose 30% to £539.1m in the first half of financial year 2024/25, while the specialist lender’s losses before tax dopped sharply from £15.7m to £1.7m year-on-year.

LendInvest achieved profitability in September and, following the government’s plans to boost housebuilding, energy efficiency and professionalism in the buy-to-let (BTL) sector, it remains “cautiously optimistic” about its profitability during the rest of the year.

The company’s debt reduced 29% year-on-year to £601.7m and net fee income rose by 71% from £6.6m to £11.3m, which LendInvest said was a key indicator of its progress towards more stable and simplified earnings and was a major contributor towards returning to profitability over the period.

Road Lockhart (pictured), chief executive of LendInvest, said: “As we pass the halfway mark of FY25, our results reflect good progress on our key strategic objectives: growing lending, reducing costs, and bringing down debt. These actions underpin our shift toward a capital-light, asset management-oriented model, which allows us to drive stable, recurring earnings.”

Lockhart said ongoing interest rate volatility, triggered by both macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, could present headwinds in the second half of the financial year.

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

Investec launches HNW 60% LTV BTL mortgage

Investec launches HNW 60% LTV BTL mortgage

Complex Buy To Let

Buster Tolfree of United Trust Bank Nearly three-quarters of brokers spy ‘bigger opportunities’ in specialist lending

Nearly three-quarters of brokers spy ‘bigger opportunities’ in specialist lending

December 5, 2024

Complex Buy To Let

Keystone Property Finance makes more rate cuts

Keystone Property Finance makes more rate cuts

Complex Buy To Let

Specialist lending has become a 'vital lifeline' for shared ownership

Specialist lending has become a ‘vital lifeline’ for shared ownership

December 3, 2024
View All
Tags:
LendInvest