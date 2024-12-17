NACFB's Chambers joins Fiducia Commercial Network

Norman Chambers, the former managing director of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB), has joined Fiducia Commercial Network to support the company’s growth plans.

He will take up the role of executive relationship director at the network.

Chambers’ (pictured) career spans 30 years in banking at institutions such as NatWest and RBS. He then joined the NACFB in 2014, where he championed the interests of member brokers, lenders, and the broader commercial finance community, including government bodies.

He is dedicated to improving access to finance for SMEs, and by leveraging NACFB’s research and data, he has promoted the importance of the commercial intermediary channel for supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the UK.

Marcus Grimshaw, chief executive of Fiducia Group, said: “Having worked with Norman during my time as chair of the NACFB, his deep knowledge of the financial sector and commitment to the commercial finance community, along with his connections and influence, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and elevate our service offerings.”

Chambers said: “I look forward to supporting and growing the business by building and developing existing and new relationships to help serve the SME community. This work will underpin my ethos of encouraging brokers to be the modern-day bank managers by navigating and supporting businesses across the UK seeking access to finance and other connected services as the trusted adviser.”

Chambers will remain a non-executive director on the NACFB board.

Last month, TorFX, the currency transfer service, became Fiducia Commercial Network’s latest plug-in service partner.