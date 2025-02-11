Colenko appoints Moran as BDM for London and South

Bridging and development finance lender Colenko has hired Lee Moran as its business development manager (BDM) for London and the South.

In his role as BDM, Moran will drive origination through the broker market, with its range including bridging, refurbishment and development finance options.

He joins from MS Lending Group, where he was a relationship manager for around a year. Before that, he worked as a BDM at Tab for around a year.

Moran also worked at PCF Bank for around two years, initially as a lending manager and then as a BDM for bridging.

Before that, he worked at Oblix Capital for around three years, and he also worked at Magellan Homeloans for around two years.

Mark Marlow, head of sales at Colenko, said: “We are really excited to have someone of Lee’s calibre and reputation join us for the next phase of expansion.

“Our proposition is built on expertise, speed and efficiency, and Lee has these qualities in abundance. Lee has all the relevant experience and connections to help us achieve our short- and medium-term objectives.”

Moran added: “I am delighted to be joining Colenko. The platform and operational efficiencies they have put in place are best in class, and I look forward to taking the short-term finance proposition to the wider market.”

Last year, Colenko recently secured increased funding of £15m from Shawbrook, building on their partnership, which started in 2022.

Colenko was founded in 2017 and offers bridging and development finance. The lender utilises technology, data management and automation alongside underwriting to give borrowers fast, flexible funding solutions.