Aspen makes four senior hires to support lending target

Aspen Bridging has made four senior promotions across its lending division to support its target to lend £250m in 2025, representing book growth of 25%.

Aqib Iqbal will become the head of credit, with Sinead McMurray stepping into his vacated role of credit manager. Both joined through Aspen Bridging’s graduate recruitment scheme and have played important roles in helping to manage and improve the lender’s credit function.

Richard Tweddell, who handles some of Aspen Bridging’s most complex lending cases, has been promoted to underwriting manager from his role as senior underwriter.

Meanwhile, Richard Coombs will move to a broader remit as operations manager, vacating the role of credit analyst. With a proven track record in property development, he started at Aspen Bridging in 2022 and became the fourth generation of the Coombs family to join the wider S&U PLC group.

Jack Coombs (pictured), managing director of Aspen Bridging, said: “We enjoyed a record year in 2024, and to ensure we are in the right place to take that next step and achieve £250m in total lending in 2025, we need the right people in the right places. That goes for existing employees and new starters.

“Aspen has a track record of rewarding, where appropriate, those who step up and prove themselves in being a more important contributor to our success. It is only right that we, in turn, reward staff who constantly display that aptitude and commitment in order to retain the very best talent.

“Every single person in this business has the chance to progress and make their mark in one of the fastest growing bridging lenders in the UK.”