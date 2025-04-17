West One Loans slashes rates and brings out £1,000 cashback deal

Specialist lender West One Loans has lowered first charge residential and buy-to-let (BTL) deals and added select cashback deals.

West One Loans’ two-year fixed residential rates have been lowered by up to 0.3%, with pricing beginning from 5.69%.

The firm’s five-year fixed rate below 85% loan to value (LTV) will be cut by around 0.15%, with rates starting from 5.74%.

West One Loans has introduced a £1,000 cashback remortgage offering five-year fixed rates with a minimum loan size of £75,000.

The firm said the remortgage cashback deal was introduced to help offset additional stamp duty costs for homebuyers and to support remortgage customers.

West One Loans has also launched an extension of valuation refund products, with two- or five-year fixed rates available across all LTVs and product ranges.

The lender said the lowered rates would offer brokers more “competitive options” for BTL clients amid the tumultuous private rental market.

Paul Huxter, West One Loans’ head of intermediary sales and distribution, said: “We recognise the importance of agility in the current environment. The reduced residential rates and new product launches are designed to support brokers in offering greater choice and value to a broader spectrum of clients.”

He added: “We’ve seen a growing need to equip brokers and landlords with financing solutions that help them stay ahead of legal and regulatory changes. We know landlords are navigating a complex and shifting landscape, and we’re responding with pricing that strengthens their ability to invest with confidence.”