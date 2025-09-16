Pepper Money promotes East to BDM

Pepper Money has promoted Nicholas East to the role of business development manager (BDM) within its second charge sales team.

Prior to his promotion, East was a completions manager and had also worked in an operations role and as a broker account manager for the lender, joining in 2018.

“It’s been a rewarding journey and I’m looking forward to stepping into a field-based role within the secured loans team to support more brokers,” said East.

Ryan McGrath, sales director for second charge, said: “Nick’s progression within the business has been impressive and we’re pleased to see him take on an exciting new role within the second charge team. His promotion comes at a time when the market is showing strong signs of growth, with more homeowners exploring how secured loans can help them to access the capital they need.

“Strengthening our team now ensures we’re well-positioned to support brokers with the high-quality expertise and service they expect from Pepper Money. Nick’s operational knowledge and commitment to delivering good outcomes will be a real asset as we look to the future.”

The latest figures from the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) showed a buoyant second charge market this summer.

In July, the number of new second charge loans approved rose by 15% to 3,863 compared to July last year. In the 12 months to July, deal numbers rose by 16% on the previous 12-month period to 38,304.