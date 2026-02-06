Hope Capital Property Finance restructures sales team

Hope Capital Property Finance has restructured its sales department to strengthen broker support and continued growth.

It has transformed its former internal business development executive team into dedicated sales specialists to provide a more efficient service to brokers and borrowers. As part of this, Alicia Alty has been promoted to sales specialist, a year after joining the lender as sales administrator. The lender also appointed Leanne Stafford, who has worked as a broker for several years.

Alty and Stafford will work alongside Hope Capital Property Finance’s existing sales specialists – Ben Lavelle, Michael Trafford, and Tom Gerrard.

The sales department will be led by Kim Parker, head of sales, and supported by national account managers David Weir and Sam Lea.

Weir will continue to support brokers across London, the North of England and Scotland, while Lea will oversee the Midlands, the South of England and South Wales.

Further, Chris Grierson has been promoted to relationship manager and will work closely with the head of sales to shape the strategic direction of the sales team.

To align with the restructure and launch of its Dual+ product, Hope Capital Property Finance has set up a dedicated packaging team, comprising Alty, Stafford and Grierson from the sales department. They will help the lender to meet the tight timescales the Dual+ product was designed to achieve, by undertaking valuations earlier in the application process to give brokers certainty of completion.

Parker said: “We’re in the strongest position we’ve ever been in, not only in terms of our sales team but across the wider business. Our business growth is at an all-time high, and this restructure supports our future ambitions by ensuring we have the right people, processes and expertise in place to maintain momentum, support our broker partners and continue delivering certainty and speed where it matters most.

“This restructure has been all about strengthening the sales experience for our broker and ensuring every interaction is efficient, informed and supportive from first enquiry through to completion. The promotions within the team are incredibly well-deserved and reflect the talent we have internally, while Leanne has already made a significant impact since joining the business. Her extensive experience as a broker brings invaluable insight to our sales process, helping us better understand brokers’ needs and deliver the level of service and certainty they expect.”