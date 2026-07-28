HMO landlords lead energy-efficiency pack

More than 60% of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of between A and C, according to an bank’s survey.

This places the sector ahead of the wider housing stock, where around half of homes currently meet this standard, based on government data.

The survey, carried out by Paragon Bank, revealed no properties with an F or G band rating, the lowest on the EPC scale.

This progress comes as landlords prepare for proposed changes to Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES), which are expected to require all rental properties to reach EPC band C by 2030.

More than a quarter of landlords (28%) said they have already brought forward energy-efficiency improvements in response to these proposals.

At the same time, many home providers are taking steps to protect tenants from rising household costs. More than four in 10 said they are absorbing increased energy bills rather than passing these on through higher rents.

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Louisa Sedgwick (pictured), managing director of mortgages at Paragon Bank, said: “Energy efficiency is now a core part of how HMO landlords operate. Many are already ahead of proposed standards, which reflects a long-term approach to managing their properties.

“It is also encouraging to see the steps landlords are taking to support tenants with the cost of living. In addition to increasing the value of their portfolios, by investing in more efficient homes and, in many cases, absorbing higher energy costs, they are helping to keep shared housing both sustainable and more affordable.”