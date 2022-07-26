Hampshire Trust Bank and Kuflink make senior hires – round-up

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Malone Roberts (pictured) as lending manager for the North West.

HTB said Roberts (pictured) would operate within its specialist mortgages lending unit and would work with the firm’s brokers in the North and Midlands, structuring and packaging new applications.

Roberts will report to Andrea Glasgow, head of new business at HTB.

He joins the firm from Shawbrook Bank, where he worked for around two years as a business development executive.

Roberts said he as excited to join the firm at the “start of its net phase of growth” and added that the company had a “fantastic proposition”, which was “constantly evolving and improving”.

He added: “I see HTB as a lender I can grow with; what I have seen from the bank over the years is that they remain strong and consistent regardless of the volatility in the market. It is a business I can be proud to work for.”

Glasgow continued: “Malone will make a great addition to the team. We are seeing incredible growth year on year and this appointment further supports our commitment to offering first-class service.”

Adding a dedicated lending manager for the region was “another step in supporting our brokers”, she said.

HTB has been adding to its team, recently hiring Andrew Dignum as development finance lending director and doubling the size of its development finance team.

Kuflink hires Paul Auger as product head

Bridging and development finance lender Kuflink has appointed Paul Auger as head of products, where he will launch new products and enhance the firm’s existing product range.

Auger was most recently director of TFS Loans for around 12 years and before that worked at GE Money Home Lending as a sales manager. He also worked for Home Counties Credit and Capital Plan previously.

Narinder Khattoare, Kuflink’s chief executive, said that the addition of Auger, along with the hire of Ranjit Narwal as originations head, meant the firm was “ready to build” on the foundations it had established over the past five years, and start to attract “greater volumes of targeted new business” from introducers on its existing product range and new products.

He added: “Paul brings a huge amount of experience to his role, which we see as an important additional resource which will help Kuflink present a compelling product proposition to the broker community.”

Auger commented: “Kuflink has always been a lender that I have admired. I am looking forward to playing a significant role in developing new and innovative product themes that we can take to the broker and introducer community.”