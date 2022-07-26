You are here: Home -

Bridging

Hampshire Trust Bank and Kuflink make senior hires – round-up

by:
  • 26/07/2022
  • 0
Hampshire Trust Bank and Kuflink make senior hires – round-up
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Malone Roberts (pictured) as lending manager for the North West.

HTB said Roberts (pictured) would operate within its specialist mortgages lending unit and would work with the firm’s brokers in the North and Midlands, structuring and packaging new applications.

Roberts will report to Andrea Glasgow, head of new business at HTB.

He joins the firm from Shawbrook Bank, where he worked for around two years as a business development executive.

Roberts said he as excited to join the firm at the “start of its net phase of growth” and added that the company had a “fantastic proposition”, which was “constantly evolving and improving”.

He added: “I see HTB as a lender I can grow with; what I have seen from the bank over the years is that they remain strong and consistent regardless of the volatility in the market. It is a business I can be proud to work for.”

Glasgow continued: “Malone will make a great addition to the team. We are seeing incredible growth year on year and this appointment further supports our commitment to offering first-class service.”

Adding a dedicated lending manager for the region was “another step in supporting our brokers”, she said.

HTB has been adding to its team, recently hiring Andrew Dignum as development finance lending director and doubling the size of its development finance team. 

Kuflink hires Paul Auger as product head

Bridging and development finance lender Kuflink has appointed Paul Auger as head of products, where he will launch new products and enhance the firm’s existing product range.

Auger was most recently director of TFS Loans for around 12 years and before that worked at GE Money Home Lending as a sales manager. He also worked for Home Counties Credit and Capital Plan previously.

Narinder Khattoare, Kuflink’s chief executive, said that the addition of Auger, along with the hire of Ranjit Narwal as originations head, meant the firm was “ready to build” on the foundations it had established over the past five years, and start to attract “greater volumes of targeted new business” from introducers on its existing product range and new products.

He added: “Paul brings a huge amount of experience to his role, which we see as an important additional resource which will help Kuflink present a compelling product proposition to the broker community.”

Auger commented: “Kuflink has always been a lender that I have admired. I am looking forward to playing a significant role in developing new and innovative product themes that we can take to the broker and introducer community.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Latest Poll

How are the majority of buy-to-let landlords staying profitable since the tax changes?

  • Hiked rental payments
    36.1%
  • Got a new accountant
    3.2%
  • Bought better yielding assets
    7.7%
  • Cutting costs
    18.7%
  • All of the above
    34.2%

Voting is closed

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.