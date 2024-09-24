user.first_name
Bridging

Aspen Bridging reduces rates

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
September 24, 2024
Updated:
September 24, 2024
Specialist lender Aspen Bridging has lowered bridging rates by around 0.6% for all new applications.

Flat rates for bridging begin from 0.85% per month, a fall of 0.04%, and stepped rates have been cut to 0.59% per month, a decrease of 0.06%. The latter moves onto 1.25% per month secondary.

Residential and development exit rates are available at 0.87% at 75% loan to value (LTV) and 0.85% at 70% LTV.

Refurbishment deals begin from 0.89% at 80% LTV.

The lender’s no-valuation product, which removes the need for a physical inspection to speed up the loan process, has an increased LTV of 75%, up from 70% previously.

Pricing starts from 0.89%, down from 0.94%.

Aspen Bridging’s bridge-to-let product has a servicing rate from 6.99%, down from 7.49%. There is 2% deferral as well as being opened up to foreign nationals and refurbishment and semi-commercial loans.

Jack Coombs, managing director at Aspen Bridging, said: “We are extremely positive about the outlook for the UK property market over the coming year and our parent company, S&U, is fully committed to investing in the growth of our bridging and bridge-to-let lending in this exciting space.

“As an equity-funded lender, we remain truly agile in a competitive marketplace, which underpins our new rates, which are skilfully supported by our best-in-class service proposition and our traditional USPs of search indemnity, direct access to underwriters, no monitoring surveyors and docu-sign facilities.”

The lender has been expanding its team, hiring Stephen Hickman as senior risk assessor and Kyle Taylor as recoveries manager.

