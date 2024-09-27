United Trust Bank makes duo of appointments in bridging servicing team

United Trust Bank (UTB) has made two appointments in its bridging servicing team, including appointing a head of servicing for bridging.

Adetayo (Tayo) Odukoya will be head of servicing for bridging and will work closely with Sundeep Patel and support the division’s wider senior management team.

He aims to improve in-life customer service levels, create and implement a strong control framework to manage the loan journey and ensure the bank’s processes are quick to adapt.

Odukoya joins from Pepper Advantage, where he was an arrears and litigation manager for around eight years.

Prior to that, he was at Acenden as a team manager for nearly two years. Before that, he was at Santander for around four years.

Tony Rose has been promoted to servicing manager and has worked at the firm’s bridging team since 2006 as a client liaison officer and operation and project analyst.

Before that, he worked at Coutts as a remediation association. Prior to that, he worked at Metro Bank as a mortgage operations specialist and in review association for EY.

Sundeep Patel, director of bridging at UTB, said: “We have invested in some significant appointments this year as we continue to grow our bridging business, improve our processes and commit to consistently delivering the high levels of service brokers demand and deserve.

“I am delighted that Tayo has joined the bank at this exciting time in our evolution, and with Tony supporting him, and both working closely with the wider senior management team, they will ensure our in-life loan servicing become[s] the best in the market for regulated and unregulated bridging customers.”

Rose added: “I am delighted to be joining the bridging servicing team. I have witnessed first-hand UTB’s tremendous growth and success in the bridging sector and our esteemed servicing team has consistently demonstrated an unwavering dedication to providing assistance to our customers during difficult periods.

“I look forward to enhancing our overall customer service and further solidifying UTB’s impressive reputation within the market.”

Odukoya commented: “I am delighted to be joining the Bridging Servicing Team at UTB during this very exciting time in the industry.

“Working with Sundeep and the wider bridging teams, I look forward to enhancing both the overall customer experience and UTB’s market position by utilising the wealth of experience we have across the business.”

Last month, UTB cut rates across its buy-to-let (BTL) products.