Fast and Flexible Lending International launches to market

Real estate lender Fast and Flexible Lending International has entered the market with a range of products including bridging loans, development finance and second charge mortgages.

Fast and Flexible Lending International is backed by Sydney and London Properties Group and will focus on delivering tailored solutions and quick decision-making.

The lender will enable this by having one level of credit approval and a committee that will meet on a daily basis. It said this would avoid the “layers of bureaucracy” typically seen in lending.

Fast and Flexible Lending International will operate across England, Wales and Scotland and has offices in London and Cardiff.

Through its work with the Sydney and London Properties Group, the team behind Fast and Flexible Lending International has been involved in more than £1bn of real estate transactions.

It strategically exited many of its real estate assets before the Covid-19 pandemic and maintained capital. Now, it will focus on lending in the UK as well as other assets in selected jurisdictions.

The Fast and Flexible Lending International team has years of experience in finance, credit, risk management and real estate.

For bridging finance, loan sizes range from £500,000 to £10m and it will lend up to 75% loan to value (LTV). It will lend between a similar loan range for development finance up to 70% loan to gross development value (LTGDV).

For mezzanine loans, Fast and Flexible Lending International will lend between £500,000 and £5m, up to 75% LTGDV.

David Gross (pictured), director at Fast and Flexible Lending International, said: “We are pleased to be starting our journey with Fast and Flexible Lending International as a new vehicle with a compelling offering. We have learnt what works and what is required to do quality deals and believe we can offer what many in large establishments give their clients, but without the layers of credit committee and clumsy decision-making.

“We don’t just see clients as borrowers – we see them as partners; we’re focused on building lasting relationships by offering genuine flexibility. Our team’s deep expertise enables us to make fast, informed decisions, delivering solutions tailored to each partner’s needs. We act quickly and decisively to ensure every deal works for both sides.”

The company is also open to co-investment opportunities.

Gross added: “We work with family offices and co-investors who value reliability and a partnership built on mutual success. With our commitment to transparency and excellence, we are the ideal partner for long-term investment.”