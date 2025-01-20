user.first_name
UTB hires Roberts as bridging BDM for the North

UTB hires Roberts as bridging BDM for the North
Anna Sagar
January 20, 2025
January 20, 2025
United Trust Bank (UTB) has hired Gemma Roberts (pictured) as a business development manager (BDM) in its bridging sales team for the North of England.

Roberts will report to Paula Purdy, UTB’s sales director for bridging, and work closely with Gary Lomax, key account manager for Northern England, and Amy Medhurst, internal relationship manager for Northern England.

She joins from Together, where she worked for around four years, most recently as intermediary sales manager.

Prior to that, Roberts worked as a BDM at Somo for around half a year, and before that, she was an internal sales executive at Together for around a year.

She has also worked as a BDM at Santander for around six years and as a BDM at Northern Rock for over 12 years.

Purdy said: “Gemma brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team in both regulated and unregulated bridging, and I am delighted that she has joined us to continue developing UTB’s presence in the North of England.

“Her appointment follows a very successful year for the bank in the North and it’s clear there’s huge potential for UTB to fulfil the increasing demand for competitive bridging finance from brokers serving developer, investor, and homeowner clients.”

Roberts said: “I’m passionate about bridging and thrilled to be part of the team building out UTB’s proposition in the North of England. I’m really looking forward to establishing new connections and strengthening relationships with existing broker partners in what is a vibrant and dynamic part of the country.”

Earlier this month, UTB brought out a high-LTV second charge mortgage range via Premier Club members.

