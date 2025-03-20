One to One: Jaxon Stevens, ASG Finance

Each month, Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions sit down with a key intermediary industry figure to discuss strategy, the opportunity for brokers and the mortgage marketplace.

This month, we are sitting down with Jaxon Stevens (pictured), relationship director at ASG Finance.

How did you get into the mortgage industry?

Numbers have always made sense to me. Maths was my strong suit at school, and I enjoyed the problem-solving side of it. After leaving school, I spent five years in banking, learning the ropes in accounts and mortgages. I qualified as an adviser soon after and that’s when I really found my passion, helping people structure finance solutions that made their property ambitions a reality.

Over time, I was drawn towards specialist lending. It’s a side of the market that’s all about finding answers rather than ticking boxes, and that really appealed to me. It’s fast-moving, relationship-driven, and often requires thinking outside the standard criteria. That’s what makes it so rewarding and why I’ve never looked back.

What has been the most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

It’s simple – long-term relationships are everything. Deals come and go, but the way you work with people and the trust you build will define your success. Whether it’s clients, brokers, or introducers, it’s not just about securing one deal, it’s about being the first call when the next opportunity arises. At ASG Finance, we take the same approach. We’re not just here to provide funding, we’re here to add value. If we get it right today, it paves the way for more business tomorrow.

Bridging has been a steadily growing market, with total gross bridging lending coming to £822m last year. What has your experience as a bridging lender been like in the past year, and what are your near-term expectations?

Short-term lending has always been a sector that moves with the market, and over the past year, we’ve seen increasing demand. Investors, landlords, and developers are turning to bridging finance more than ever, whether that’s due to mainstream lending restrictions or simply because they recognise the speed and flexibility it offers.

We’ve also seen brokers become more confident in bridging as a funding tool, which is a big shift from where the market was a few years ago. As lenders, we’ve had to stay ahead, making sure our products offer real value while keeping the process straightforward. Given the way the market is shifting, I expect bridging to remain a key part of the overall property finance proposition for the foreseeable future.

ASG Finance launched a new short-term bridging product last year. What has the response been like?

The response has been fantastic, particularly from experienced investors and developers with a clear exit strategy in place. Our short-term, reduced-rate bridging option was designed specifically for borrowers looking to repay within six months. If you’ve got a defined exit, there’s no need to take on a longer-term facility at a higher cost.

By offering a lower rate for shorter-term borrowing, we’ve been able to provide a solution that keeps borrowing costs down and ultimately saves clients thousands compared to a standard bridging loan. It’s resonated really well with brokers too; it’s always good to be able to give their clients an option that genuinely fits their needs rather than a one-size-fits-all product.

ASG Finance also offers revolving credit facilities, working capital, and business recovery solutions. What is the demand for these products like, and what is the outlook for these sectors?

More investors are seeing the value in financial flexibility, and that’s exactly what our revolving credit facility (RCF) provides. It allows clients to unlock capital from their property portfolios while only paying for what they actually borrow. For investors with ongoing projects or those who need quick access to funding, it’s an incredibly efficient way to manage liquidity.

We’re seeing a particular appetite from developers working on phased projects and landlords expanding their portfolios, as it enables them to move fast when the right opportunity arises. Looking ahead, I expect revolving credit to become an essential tool for brokers advising clients on how to structure their finances more effectively.

What is the current headcount of ASG Finance and are there any recruitment plans for the firm?

We have a close-knit, highly experienced team of over a dozen specialists, all focused on delivering expert, short-term finance solutions. We pride ourselves on having a deep understanding of the market, which allows us to structure deals in a way that works for brokers and their clients. As the demand for specialist finance continues to grow, we know that bringing in the right people is key. We’re always open to conversations with talented individuals who share our problem-solving mindset and commitment to building strong relationships. For us, it’s not about hiring for the sake of it; it’s about ensuring every new team member strengthens what we offer.

What is ASG Finance’s approach to the intermediary market?

Everything we do is built around brokers. We see ourselves as an extension of their business rather than just another lender. We encourage open conversations, whether that’s to talk through a deal structure, find an alternative route, or simply work out the best way forward on a tricky case. We also put a big focus on education. Many brokers don’t realise just how much scope there is in the commercial finance space, so we take the time to help them understand how different funding solutions can work for their clients. Whether it’s a straightforward bridge or a more complex transaction, we want brokers to feel confident in the solutions they’re offering.

ASG Finance is privately owned and uses funds generated from its renewable energy business. How does that set you apart from other bridging lenders?

The biggest difference is we’re fully in control of our lending. Because we use our own capital, we’re not tied to external funding lines, which means we can be far more flexible in how we structure deals. It also means we can move faster. Decisions aren’t slowed down by credit committees or rigid lending policies; we assess each case on its merits, and if the deal makes sense, we’ll find a way to fund it. For brokers and borrowers, that translates into faster turnaround times and finance solutions that genuinely fit the client’s needs.

If you wanted brokers to know one thing about ASG Finance, what would it be?

We specialise in bespoke short-term lending and everything we do starts with the end in mind. Every deal is different, which is why we take a solution-first approach rather than a tick-box mentality. But more than that, we want brokers to know we’re here for the conversation. We’re not just a lender that churns out products, we’re a partner who takes the time to talk through options, offer insights, and help brokers find the right funding structure for their clients. Whether it’s a quick bridge, a complex deal, or something that doesn’t quite fit the standard mould, we’ll find a way to make it work.