Positive Lending appoints Turvey as regional account manager

Specialist packager Positive Lending has hired Adam Turvey to its regional sales team as a regional account manager.

Turvey (pictured, right) brings more than 25 years of experience to the business and has managed regional and national clients across various sectors in his career. He joins from Shermin Finance, where he was a business development manager (BDM) for two years. Before that, he worked at Consumer Credit Solutions for 16 years as its key account manager.

The firm said Turvey’s appointment reinforced its investment in experienced professionals to help find solutions for broker partners, and its strategy to become a leading specialist packager.

Paul McGonigle, chief executive at Positive Lending, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Adam to the team. Adam and I worked together over 20 years ago at First National Bank, so I’ve seen first-hand his talent for account management and intermediary training programmes.

“His extensive experience and passion for delivering outstanding broker support align perfectly with our values. I have no doubt that he will be instrumental in further strengthening our relationships with intermediaries and driving our continued success.”

David Coleman (pictured, left), head of sales at Positive Lending, said: “Adam’s expertise and ability to cultivate strong partnerships will be a huge asset to our business.

Sponsored Going digital Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“We’re excited to have him on board and look forward to the positive impact he will have on both our brokers and our wider team.”