Bridging is ready for 'further transformation' this year – Kreeger

The bridging finance industry is a vital component of the property market, offering flexible funding solutions to developers and property investors navigating complex or time-sensitive transactions.

As 2025 continues, the sector is ready for further transformation, driven by economic trends and market demands, with an introduction to new innovative practices.

By embracing innovation and sustainability, bridging finance can continue to play a crucial role in supporting the property market, addressing emerging challenges, and seizing new opportunities to drive growth and economic stability.

What are the key trends in the bridging landscape?

Economic uncertainty and fluctuating bond yields have made traditional financing options more restrictive. As government bond yields rise, borrowing costs increase, creating opportunities for private lenders to fill the gap. Bridging finance is well-positioned to provide bespoke and adaptable solutions, helping clients navigate a tighter credit environment.

Additionally, with a growing emphasis on environmentally conscious development, as seen in the government’s property agency’s ESG report in 2023, lenders’ support for projects prioritising sustainability is increasing. From energy-efficient residential builds to eco-friendly commercial spaces, the demand for green financing solutions is growing and aligning with societal goals and expectations.

Automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics will also continue to impact the bridging industry. Streamlined processes and enhanced risk assessment tools enable faster decision-making, impacting the borrower experience positively and allowing lenders to manage risk effectively.

Lastly, the dip in the pound has made UK property more attractive to potential international investors, especially those seeking high-quality assets at favourable exchange rates. Bridging lenders with local knowledge can be essential in facilitating these investments, offering support and allowing investors to capitalise on investment opportunities.

Challenges for bridging centre on geopolitical impact on pricing and education

However, there will be challenges in the coming year. Geopolitical risks and their impact on gilts, swap rates, and the Bank of England base rate will continue to challenge the market. Bridging lenders, such as Tab, can combat these pressures by using local expertise, ensuring that each deal is informed by an understanding of regional dynamics and market conditions.

Despite its advantages, bridging finance can also be misunderstood as a riskier option. Transparency, education, and consistent communication are essential to challenging this narrative. Lenders should focus on clear communication about terms and processes to build trust with borrowers and brokers. And as the financial landscape evolves, regulatory changes may impose additional compliance requirements. The industry can address these challenges by engaging with regulators and adopting systems to ensure compliance without compromising efficiency.

The bridging finance industry plays a critical role in supporting the property market. By prioritising transparency and fostering innovation, lenders can address challenges while still creating value for stakeholders. During economic uncertainty, bridging can function as a stabilising force, offering more flexible financing to keep projects moving. This adaptability ensures that developers and investors can respond quickly to shifts in the market and enables access to opportunities even in uncertain times.

Bridging lenders can also assist in supporting the delivery of much-needed housing by financing developments that might not meet traditional criteria.

Projects focusing on affordability and lifestyle will likely thrive, helping to meet demand and contributing economically.

Ultimately, the property market’s resilience depends on innovation. Bridging lenders facilitate this by funding projects and exploring more innovative models such as fractional ownership.

Tab aims to push the industry forward while supporting the broader market. Its refreshed values – trust, transparency, longevity, agility, and innovation – will guide the company through challenges in 2025. Alongside other providers, Tab remains committed to borrowers and investors by offering regular updates, hosting investor events, and maintaining open communication channels. Regional differences shape the market, and an emphasis on local expertise is essential for progress, enabling the delivery of solutions that address the unique challenges of each project.

The bridging finance industry is more than a collection of lenders; it is a network of problem-solvers working together to support the property market and drive economic growth. By prioritising innovation, sustainability, and collaboration, the industry can overcome challenges and seize the opportunities that 2025 presents.