Bridging

Aspen Bridging signs Heter Iska agreement to enable lending to Jewish investors

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 27, 2025
Updated:
March 27, 2025
Aspen Bridging has signed a Heter Iska agreement, allowing the lender to finance Jewish property professionals for the first time.

The Heter Iska agreement, which has been authorised with Rabbi Eli Brief of the Union of Hebrew Congregations, is a Jewish religious compliance document that restructures a loan as an investment partnership. 

This allows for finance agreements between members of the Jewish faith in a way that is permissible under Jewish law. 

Aspen Bridging’s parent company, S&U, also has a longstanding Jewish shareholding in the business. 

The lender said this move would open up a new market and was a step towards it achieving its £250m lending target for this year. 

Jack Coombs, managing director of Aspen Bridging, said: “We are delighted to have signed this Heter Iska, which allows for us to engage with Jewish property investors and developers, and we are excited to begin discussions with them and their broker community imminently. 

“This is a milestone development for the business, opening up a whole new market of hugely prevalent property professionals.” 

Rabbi Eli Brief, a representative of the Union of Hebrew Congregations, added: “We very much welcome Aspen Bridging to the ever-increasing list of Heter Iska lenders and trust that this will lead to a mutually beneficial relationship with the members of our Jewish community.” 

