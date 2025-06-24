MS Lending Group agrees £35m funding line facility with HTB

MS Lending Group has secured a £35m funding line facility with Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB), which will enhance its lending capabilities.

The funding line facility is available for all types of bridging finance, including residential, commercial and semi-commercial deals.

The facility will complement its existing funding arrangements, with the company saying it offered a “substantial boost to the firm’s firepower and supporting its ambitious growth plans”.

MS Lending Group said this agreement is a “significant milestone” in its relationship with HTB and shows its “shared commitment to supporting agile, flexible lending solutions, in an increasingly competitive market”.

Michael Stratton, CEO of MS Lending Group, said: “This £35m facility from HTB is a major step forward for our business. It not only strengthens our capacity to meet growing demand but also reinforces our position as a serious player in the bridging market. We value our relationship with HTB and are excited to deepen this partnership as we continue our growth journey.”

​Paul Maurici, managing director of wholesale finance at HTB, said: “We are delighted to extend this facility to MS Lending Group. They are a dynamic, forward-thinking lender, and this expanded funding line reflects our confidence in their team, their strategy, and their future growth.”

MS Lending Group recently hired Jamie Pritchard as its sales director, as which he will focus on growing its broker networks, strengthening broker relationships and delivering tailored, short-term finance solutions to meet the changing needs of property professionals.