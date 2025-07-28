Together sees rise in applications for auction finance despite cooler market

Specialist lender Together has reported an increase in applications for auction finance, despite industry data suggesting a calming of the market.

Together said the annual rise in demand during the first half of 2025 was against the backdrop of EIG’s monthly update on auction finance, showing a 6.3% fall in total lots sold and a 21.8% decline in commercial lots sold.

EIG also reported a 9% year-on-year decline in the total raised from auction finance.

However, internal data from Together found that there was a 17% annual increase in the sum of all auction finance agreements, and compared to 2023, auction finance loans were 52% higher.

Scott Hendry, director of auction finance at property lender Together, said: “While EIG’s June figures may be a little disheartening on the surface, we’re still seeing the number of lots going onto the property auction market has grown exponentially over the last few years. Auctions offer excellent investment opportunities, and the buyer’s market means that now may be the best time to make a move on the low prices available.

“Property auctions offer the advantages of being a quick buying process, and presenting attractive investment opportunities for buyers looking for residential or commercial real estate. Properties [that] might not traditionally be available on the open market (often unique or distressed) can offer refurbishment or development opportunities for the prospective property investor or homeowner.”

He added: “They are also enabling a shift in strategy, with investors having the opportunity to pursue mixed-use – split between commercial and residential – or non-standard properties that traditional lenders may shy away from.

“This includes former retail premises, pubs, and community buildings with development potential, especially areas that are currently being targeted for redevelopment by the government.”