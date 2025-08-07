Together adds two to intermediaries team

Specialist lender Together has appointed James Roche and Richard Pugh as regional account managers in its intermediaries team.

Roche (pictured, left) will oversee the South West, South coast and South Wales regions, developing relationships with new and existing broker partners.

He has 20 years of experience in the industry, including relationship director positions at Santander, Yorkshire Building Society, Cambridge & Counties Bank and Reliance Bank.

Roche said: “I am thrilled to be joining the team at Together. The company has an exceptional feeling of closeness for such a large organisation, and its entrepreneurial outlook really appealed to me.

“My aim is to continue to attract the right customers that fit the Together way, building and nurturing long-term partnerships with our valued brokers.”

Pugh (pictured, right) will cover the North West, including Sheffield, Huddersfield and Halifax. He brings with him 18 years of industry experience, having worked as a business development manager (BDM) at Pepper Money, Nationwide and The Mortgage Works (TMW).

Sponsored Grasping the next buy to let opportunities Sponsored by Aldermore

He said: “Straight away, I knew Together had a great culture; the company works at an impressive pace, with amazing people all looking to provide the best financial solution for clients.

“I am excited to broaden my own experience with new product sets and work with our broker partners, showing them how Together can help their client base.

“Building relationships and identifying new opportunities has always been a passion of mine, which fits perfectly with Together’s culture.”

Tanya Elmaz, managing director of intermediaries at Together, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming Richard and James to our ever-growing team here at Together. Each brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to their roles, and we are excited to see them continue to flourish here.

“Our intermediaries team has been undergoing a lot of changes recently, enabling us to better serve our much-valued broker partners in finding the right solutions for customers.”

Elmaz continued: “These new additions demonstrate our commitment to bringing fast, flexible finance for customers, and helping everyone achieve their property ambitions.”

Last month, the firm announced the launch of its Broker Onboarding Academy.