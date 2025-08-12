The Specialist Lending Expo to return in October

The Brightstar Group has confirmed the Specialist Lending Expo will be returning for the second time in October.

The event is set to take place on 2 October in Stratford, London, and is CPD-accredited.

The Brightstar Group said this followed a “hugely successful” inaugural event last year, which sold out.

The Specialist Lending Expo will offer expert insights, networking and access to lenders in the sector. This will include presentations, panel debates and exhibitors.

Rob Jupp (pictured), group CEO of The Brightstar Group, said: “Following the overwhelming response to our first Specialist Lending Expo, we’re thrilled to be bringing it back for 2025. This is a day dedicated to helping brokers grow their knowledge [and] meet key lender partners face to face.

“It’s a must-attend for anyone operating in this space, and we can’t wait to reveal the full agenda in the coming weeks. So, watch this space.”

Sponsored Making technology work for the insurance sector Sponsored by Paymentshield

Register to attend: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/specialist-lending-expo-2025-tickets-1347957369779