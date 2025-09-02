Create Account
Ex-Knight Frank Finance mortgage broker launches Arkmoor Capital

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
September 2, 2025
Updated:
September 2, 2025
Former Knight Frank Finance mortgage broker Alastair Keeling has launched a boutique high-value mortgage and debt advisory firm, Arkmoor Capital.

Arkmoor Capital will specialise in “tailored property financing solutions for high-net-worth (HNW) individuals”.

The boutique firm will deliver funding with a “purpose of delivering discretion, precision, and unrivalled expertise for clients acquiring or refinancing prime properties across the UK’s most prestigious postcodes”.

The services the firm will offer include high-value purchase and refinancing, buy-to-let (BTL) finance, bridging finance, specialist and commercial property finance, private bank, HNW and ultra-HNW lending and banking advice and expat and foreign national finance.

Keeling was most recently a partner and mortgage broker at Knight Frank Finance for over 11 years. Before that, he was an independent mortgage broker at Alexander Hall for more than six years.

He said: “The launch of Arkmoor Capital marks a new chapter in my career.

“One of the key reasons I was inspired to establish a boutique service is because it offers clients a truly personal, tailored experience. In larger corporate settings, the sheer volume of transactions can sometimes make it challenging to deliver that level of individual attention.”

Tags:
Arkmoor Capital
bridging
buy to let
commercial property finance
expat
foreign national
high net worth
specialist lending
ultra high net worth

