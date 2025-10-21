West One recruits Pettit as regional account manager

West One has announced the appointment of Sam Pettit as its regional account manager, covering the North within its short-term finance division.

Pettit will operate across England and Scotland to build on the lender’s presence in the UK.

She most recently worked at Crystal Specialist Finance as a business development manager (BDM) for nearly six years, where she built and managed broker relationships.

Before this, Pettit was a broker relationship manager at Clever Lending.

She brings extensive experience in specialist finance to the role at West One and is expected to strengthen its presence in the North as it expands its operations in the region, following the opening of an office in Manchester earlier this year.

At West One, Pettit will support advisers obtain solutions for clients across bridging finance, development finance and commercial mortgages.

Sponsored Five ways mortgage administrators can manage their work-life balance Sponsored by Pepper Money

Pettit (pictured) said: “I’m excited for this new chapter of my professional journey with West One. Knowing the breadth of specialist lending solutions available, combined with the outstanding service the team delivers, I’ve always admired how West One stands out in the specialist finance market.

“I’m looking forward to adopting their dynamic approach to lending and delivering on competitive solutions to the region. It’s exactly the kind of environment where I can make an impact and help brokers unlock even greater opportunities.”

Jez Quinn, head of sales for short-term finance at West One, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Sam to the West One team. Her proven track record in specialist finance, combined with her deep understanding of broker needs and the regional market dynamics, makes her an excellent addition as we continue to expand our presence in the North.

“I’ve been familiar with Sam’s work for nearly 10 years and have always been impressed by her professionalism, expertise, and energy. It’s a privilege to now welcome her to the team and collaborate with her directly. Sam’s expertise and client-focused approach will be invaluable in supporting our broker partners across this high-growth region.”

West One entered the commercial mortgage market earlier this year and, following a pilot, recently broadened the proposition across the market.