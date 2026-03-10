How the survey stage can make or break a bridging deal – Scorer

Bridging finance is a product designed to solve time pressure, create flexibility, and/or unlock an opportunity.

However, the survey is not just another ‘tick-box’ stage; it is frequently the moment when a deal becomes real or starts to unravel. When the market is busy and momentum is building like now, the difference between a smooth completion or a deal collapsing is often found in the basics executed well, and choosing the right surveying partner sits at the top of that list.

If we want a clear illustration of the bridging finance sector’s direction of travel, the Bridging & Development Lenders Association’s (BDLA’s) Q4 2025 figures say that bridging completions totalled just under £2.5bn in the three months to the end of December, which represented a modest 2.1% reduction on the previous quarter. Applications rose again too, reaching £11.7bn, up 2.6% quarter-on-quarter, while lender loan books remain significantly elevated at £13.4bn. This is not a market slowly edging forward, it is a market scaling, and scale puts pressure on processes that, in calmer conditions, might have gone unquestioned.

The Bridging Trends data backs up the growth in the bridging sector, as in Q3 2025, the report states that contributor gross lending of £209.4m is an increase of £4.7m on Q2. Encouragingly, the average completion time is down by seven days to 41 days – from 48 days in Q2.

This also shows how bridging is used, with the top four being investment purchases (20%), chain breaks (18%), rebridge finance (12%) and heavy refurbishment (12%). In a market where one in five transactions is funding an investment purchase and a meaningful share involves refurbishment or rebridging, the ‘right’ surveying partner will support a quick and accurate lending decision.

In 2025, we saw a circa 15% increase in bridging surveys, which undoubtedly was due to an increase in overall market volumes, plus we obtained work from new bridging lender clients and continue to do so in 2026.

For an example of why choosing the right surveying partner is vital in bridging finance, let me refer you to an earlier piece I wrote in Specialist Lending Solutions on what to consider before instructing a refurbishment survey. I stressed that brokers and lenders are better placed when they understand the scale and scope of the refurbishment upfront, because a cosmetic refresh is a very different proposition from structural repair, an extension, a loft conversion, or a more complex conversion.

A detailed scope of works or project plan is not administrative ‘nice-to-have’; it is how you help a valuer produce a more accurate pre- and post-refurbishment assessment and avoid the valuation either underestimating or overestimating potential, which can lead to delays and financial challenges later in the process.

Market conditions and local trends also play a major role in predicting the post-works value. Where possible, using relevant comparables – especially properties that have had similar refurbishments and sold recently – can significantly improve the accuracy of the survey and the confidence behind it. Finally, refurbishment carries risk. Delays, rising costs, and planning or building regulation issues can all affect the timetable, the budget and the final value. These risks should be flagged at the outset, so they can be built into the assessment rather than uncovered halfway through the project when options are more limited.

All of this is why I keep coming back to the same conclusion: choosing the right surveying partner is not a procurement decision, it is a deal success decision.

In bridging, the surveying partner needs the technical capability to handle varied property types and scenarios, the local insight to ground the report in reality, and the operational strength to keep turnaround times consistent when volumes rise.

They also need the communication discipline to avoid a drip-feed of queries and clarifications that quietly add a week here and a week there, because those are the delays that turn a workable case into a compromised one. In a growing, fast-moving market, that is not a marginal improvement; it is often the difference between completing on time and missing the moment entirely.