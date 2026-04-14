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Glenhawk hires Brewer as BDM

Glenhawk hires Brewer as BDM
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
April 14, 2026
Updated:
April 14, 2026
Glenhawk has appointed Ryan Brewer as its business development manager (BDM) for the North West, North East and Scotland.

He has more than five years of experience in bridging finance, including roles at Together and Lakeshield across various sales positions. 

At Glenhawk, Brewer will be responsible for forming new relationships with brokers and strengthening existing ones. 

Annaliese Ellis, BDM, will continue to operate in her role across the Midlands, East Anglia and parts of the North. 

Nick Hilton, managing director of Glenhawk, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ryan on board. He is the fourth addition to our sales team since the turn of the year, as we continue to build what we believe is a best-in-class BDM team.

“We have long placed high value on the North and Scotland, and Ryan’s appointment highlights that.” 

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Brewer (pictured) added: “I was drawn to the role by the clear experience and ambition within the team, as it’s evident that everyone at Glenhawk is focused on building on an already strong market presence.

“Having spent over five years in the bridging market, I’ve watched Glenhawk’s growth and success for a number of years and that ultimately made it an easy decision to pursue the opportunity and showcase what I can bring to the table.” 

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