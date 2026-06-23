Masthaven ups LTVs and improves self-employed criteria

Masthaven Finance has increased its maximum loan to value (LTV), broadened its support for self-employed borrowers and cut rates across its secured loan and mortgage ranges.

Masthaven Finance has raised the maximum LTV on selected products from 80% to 85%, while also increasing its lowest priced products from 65% to 70%.

Alongside these changes, the lender has broadened its support for self-employed borrowers, with retained profit now taken into consideration for affordability.

A number of rate cuts have also been made across the range up to 0.35%.

Shelley Stern (pictured) director of mortgages at Masthaven Finance, said: “Following our recent platform roll-out, we are delighted to bring these product developments to the market. With reduced rates and increased LTVs, we are well-placed to support the market, supported by a strong service proposition. Further enhancements to our affordability assessment will enable us to continue to support self-employed applicants.”