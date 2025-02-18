Know Your BDM: Josh Swaby, Hampshire Trust Bank

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is sitting down with Josh Swaby (pictured), business development manager (BDM) at Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB).

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at HTB?

I cover the North West, North East, and Yorkshire and the Humber in my role at HTB, covering all things development finance. It’s a huge area, and I work closely with around 300 firms.

That might sound daunting, particularly as HTB puts a real premium on delivering a personal service, but building those relationships and working closely with brokers is a part of the job I really love.

What skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I firmly believe that BDMs need to be comfortable analysing deals and spotting the potential risks from the outset.

In this industry, being able to build and maintain trust and confidence with your contacts – whether they are brand-new or have worked with you on a host of deals in the past – is absolutely essential. Those contacts need to rely on what you have to say, and know that you can live up to your word.

Being able to pick out and understand challenges with cases upfront is therefore really important, and a big part of helping to deliver a positive solution for both brokers and their developer clients.

What skill would you most like to improve on?

I could definitely work on my golf. I’ve picked up a club approximately five times, so it’s safe to say I could use some practice. And it’s a fun way to develop relationships with brokers and borrowers.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Covering such an enormous area is a big responsibility. I have a lot of brokers and developers on my patch, and I need to be able to form a bond with them so that HTB can support some of the amazing projects they have planned.

Beyond that, I also constantly have to explain why I don’t play rugby. I’m 6ft 4in tall, so I get asked a lot if I play, which I have to take as a compliment.

What do you love most about your job?

While building those meaningful relationships with brokers isn’t easy, I think it’s also part of the job I love the most. It’s very rewarding to meet someone for the first time, to build a bond, and then before you know it you have a genuinely collaborative relationship and are working together on a transaction, which will ultimately help everyone achieve their goals.

Alongside that, I love being able to use my knowledge and experience to add value to a transaction. All developments are completely unique, and being able to use my skill set and lived experience of the full process to help get deals done is really satisfying.

What is the best piece of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

It’s not exactly advice, but more useful words to live by – “A quick no is second only to a yes”. In this sector, it’s hugely costly to advisers and their clients if a deal is dragged out over days, weeks or even months, only for credit to turn it down.

That’s where BDMs can really add value. We have the experience and expertise to spot whether cases are likely to get the thumbs up from credit, and so can give the brokers an informed indication of our appetite. That’s a real asset at HTB, where we really relish those deals that may be a little more complex, or have some unique aspects to them.

Again, that’s where being reliable and trusted is so important. The broker needs to trust in the fact that if I say HTB can support a project, we will be able to live up to that.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

Being local to my patch is hugely helpful. It means that you tend to come across developments and opportunities naturally.

Alongside that, I also like to read the property publications to stay informed on who’s funding what, and what’s recently received planning approval, etc. It’s an easy, quick way to keep up to date.

However, by far the most valuable market info comes from the valued relationships we have in the North, for me especially, but as a wider team too. You can never underestimate the power of your network.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

It started when I worked with a high street bank in its large commercial/corporate real estate team for five years. I found over that time that I had a real passion for property development and supporting projects in coming to life.

Development is interesting and intricate; you have to navigate unexpected challenges and manage a lot of moving parts as you move from enquiry to completion.

After completion, you begin to see everyone’s work take physical form, and eventually become homes for a community. That’s quite special.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’d probably go for architect. I’ve always admired their imagination and drive to push the boundaries of what is possible from a property development perspective. The advancement in technologies and material use is such an expansive landscape; it must be such an exciting space to work in.