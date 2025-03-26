user.first_name
Commercial Finance

YBS Commercial brings on associate director for North

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
March 26, 2025
Updated:
March 26, 2025
YBS Commercial has appointed Rosie Morrow, most recently of Accord Mortgages, as an associate director in its North team.

Morrow has worked in underwriting roles for the last eight years, with the firm saying she has a “great deal of knowledge and understanding of buy-to-let (BTL) lending, as well as hands-on experience in mortgage variations and residential lending”.

As an associate director, Morrow will help guide clients through the commercial mortgage application process to the point of offer.

Mark Heckels, regional director for the North team at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “I’m so pleased to welcome Rosie to the team, and I look forward to seeing the contribution I am confident she will make.

“We’re committed to strengthening our customer-facing teams to ensure we provide the best possible support to the commercial market, and to all our brokers and customers.”

Morrow added: “I’m thrilled to be joining YBS Commercial Mortgages; it’s a very exciting time to step across to this side of the business. I’m very much looking forward to getting stuck into the role and working with both brokers and customers to accomplish their borrowing goals.”

YBS Commercial recently appointed two relationship directors, Andrew Oguzie and Andy Buss, to its team.

The firm also appointed Angela Norman as its interim managing director, with Mike Davies taking on the role of interim head of lending.

