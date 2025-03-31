Asset Advantage appoints Thompson as sales director to drive growth

Specialist financial lender Asset Advantage has hired Gary Thompson as its sales director to bolster its broker relationships and support growth.

He will be responsible for strengthening Asset Advantage’s proposition to brokers, leading its strategy, and executing sales and marketing initiatives to raise its profile.

Thompson has more than 30 years of asset finance sales experience, including roles at Siemens Financial Services, Key Equipment Finance and Bank of Scotland.

At Siemens Financial Services, he helped to develop a wholesale offering for manufacturers and funders, purchasing over £300m of leases in four years.

He was then promoted to the role of sales director and supported customers who were purchasing Siemens’ products and services including mobility, healthcare, renewables, industries, software and real estate.

Jonathan Eddy, managing director of Asset Advantage, said: “I am delighted to welcome Gary to the team. His distinguished career and deep understanding of asset finance bring invaluable expertise to Asset Advantage. Gary will be responsible for strengthening our broker relationships, and capitalising on opportunities to expand our offerings.”

Thompson said he was “thrilled” to be working with Asset Advantage as part of its growth this year and dedication to customer-centric solutions for asset finance and business loans.

He added: “As the sales director, I aim to drive growth and expand our market presence by building strong relationships with our broker network and end users, expanding our understanding of their unique needs.

“I look forward to building and leading a talented team, enhancing our sales strategies, and contributing to the overall success of the company while ensuring that we deliver exceptional value and service to our customers. Together, we can achieve remarkable results and elevate Asset Advantage to new heights in 2025 and beyond.”