Development finance must evolve to match the market’s ambition – Fraser

As the dust settles on another MIPIM, the 2025 edition offered a timely pulse-check on sentiment, strategy, and structural shifts within the European property market. From a UK development finance perspective – particularly in the SME space – this year’s event in Cannes delivered a clear message: confidence is returning, but so is competition. Lenders must evolve, or risk being left behind.

Despite lingering macroeconomic headwinds – interest rate volatility, planning bottlenecks, and inflationary pressures – the tone at MIPIM was cautiously optimistic. UK-focused developers, especially those operating outside the capital, are once again talking about growth. Many are actively pursuing acquisition and construction opportunities, but crucially, their ability to act is being constrained by the availability and flexibility of finance.

Throughout the event, conversations repeatedly returned to one theme: certainty of funding. Developers are seeking lending partners who can make timely, transparent decisions – and deliver on them. The frustration with lengthy underwriting processes, overly conservative risk appetites, and last-minute term sheet retractions was palpable. In contrast, specialist SME lenders with a track record of consistency and commercial pragmatism were in high demand.

Another notable insight was the sharp focus on regeneration-led development. UK local authorities, particularly from the Midlands, North, and South West, came to MIPIM with concrete investment propositions. Many are looking to SME housebuilders and developers to lead the delivery of mixed-use and residential schemes within evolving masterplans. These smaller-scale projects – while often overlooked by traditional funders – represent high-impact, economically critical opportunities. For agile lenders, they offer a chance to play a pivotal role in revitalising towns and city centres.

Unsurprisingly, sustainability remained a central discussion point, but the dialogue has matured. The emphasis is shifting from ESG policy statements to real-world application: embodied carbon, modern methods of construction, and the funding of retrofit and brownfield schemes. Developers are increasingly selecting finance partners who can engage in meaningful conversations around sustainable viability – balancing green ambition with commercial deliverability.

The role of technology in the property finance ecosystem is also gaining momentum. Proptech showcased at MIPIM illustrated how digitisation is reshaping site assessment, planning analysis, and lender-developer workflows. We’re investing in tools that improve due diligence efficiency and borrower experience – not as a gimmick, but as a response to developers’ expectations for speed and simplicity in lending.

In summary, MIPIM 2025 reaffirmed that the future of development finance is not just about capital – it’s about confidence, collaboration, and capability. The market is ready to move, but it needs partners who are embedded, engaged, and responsive. For SME lenders, that means doubling down on what we do best: understanding the complexities of each deal, acting decisively, and supporting the developers driving sustainable growth across the UK.