Close Brothers Property Finance recruits De Silva as business development director

Aaron de Silva has joined Close Brothers Property Finance as business development director to strengthen its London team.

He joins from Relendex, where he worked for six years specialising in deal origination, institutional fundraising and structuring finance for SME housebuilders.

De Silva has a 15-year career in property and has worked across residential development, conveyancing and property finance. He entered the profession working at estate agencies including Hamptons and Knight Frank, where he advised asset managers and developers on new-build launches, sales strategy and developer positioning.

He also played a significant role in expanding a legal firm’s new build conveyancing division into London and the South, building relationships with regional and national housebuilders.

De Silva has also been director of the R&B Housebuilders Forum since last year, which is an independent network focused on reversing the decline of SME housebuilders and giving them a united voice in the sector.

At Close Brothers Property Finance, de Silva will be responsible for establishing new relationships with SME housebuilders, introducers and sector partners across London and the South East.

Daniel Joyce, managing director of Close Brothers Property Finance in London, said: “Aaron’s breadth of experience across the residential development ecosystem makes him a fantastic addition to our London team.

“His in-depth knowledge of the market and strong relationships with SME housebuilders and advisers will play a key role as we continue to support SME developers with simple, flexible funding.”

De Silva (pictured) added: “I’m delighted to be joining Close Brothers Property Finance, whose relationship‑led culture and long track record of supporting SME housebuilders strongly resonate with my own values.

“Close Brothers Property Finance has built a strong reputation as a long-term partner for SME housebuilders, and I’m excited to help support the next phase of the division’s growth.”