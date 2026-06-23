Blackfinch makes two senior appointments as it embarks on growth journey

Blackfinch Group, parent of advice firm Blackfinch Asset Management and lender Blackfinch Property, has appointed Harry Penberthy and Graham Robinson to senior roles.

Penberthy (pictured, right) has been appointed as group head of market, while Robinson has been made strategic distribution director, a newly created role.

Penberthy has more than 20 years of experience in senior marketing and as a brand leader across investment and financial services. At Blackfinch Group, he will be responsible for strengthening the Blackfinch brand and helping advisers understand its proposition.

Robinson (pictured, left) has 30 years of experience across life assurance, pensions, platforms, asset management and tax-efficient investing.

He has worked in senior roles at Octopus and Seven Investment Management, where he focused on building adviser relationships, product development, distribution strategy and sales leadership.

At Blackfinch Group, Robinson will work with the senior leadership team to develop its product offering and enhance distribution.

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Blackfinch on a path to grow and evolve

Richard Cook (pictured, middle), founder and chief executive of Blackfinch Group, said: “Harry and Graham are joining Blackfinch at an exciting time for the business. We’ve built strong foundations, but we also see significant opportunity ahead as we continue to grow and evolve.

“Harry brings the experience and energy to help us develop the Blackfinch brand and tell our story with more focus and ambition. Graham’s new role will help ensure our product development, distribution and wider group strategy work together in a more effective way.

“Both appointments strengthen our ability to support advisers, open up new opportunities and build a business that continues to thrive.”

Penberthy added: “Blackfinch has a powerful story, a clear purpose and real breadth across the group. There’s a huge opportunity to build on that and make it even easier for advisers and clients to understand the value Blackfinch can bring.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team to help shape the next stage of the brand, support the group’s growth ambitions and bring more of the Blackfinch story to life.”

Robinson said: “Blackfinch has strong foundations, talented people and an excellent, growing range of services that can offer real value to advisers and their clients.

“My focus will be on helping bring that together in a simple, practical way. That means making sure our proposition is clear, connected and built around the needs of advisers, clients and the wider market.”

Earlier this year, Blackfinch Property breached the £500m lending milestone.