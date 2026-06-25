Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Commercial Finance

Finance Magic makes two team leader promotions

Finance Magic makes two team leader promotions
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
June 25, 2026
Updated:
June 25, 2026
Specialist finance and mortgage advice firm Finance Magic has promoted two of its commercial advisers to team leader roles.

David Orbell (pictured, far left) and Constance Angela (pictured, middle right) have been promoted to the roles after successfully completing the Finance Magic Team Leaders training programme. 

The training programme has been designed to prepare the firm’s advisers for leadership responsibilities, training them with the skills to develop talent, manage pipeline performance and uphold compliance standards. 

In their new roles, Orbell and Angela will lead dedicated teams of advisers across the business, providing mentorship, technical guidance and operational support across commercial mortgage, bridging and specialist finance cases. 

Tanjir Sugar (pictured, middle left), founder and chief executive of Ever North, the principal firm of Finance Magic, said: “This recognition reflects the commitment and drive that the advisers have demonstrated throughout their time with Finance Magic.

“They have earned this progression, and I have every confidence they will be outstanding leaders for the next generation of advisers joining our network.” 

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let

Sponsored by Aldermore

Finance Magic provides whole of market advice across residential mortgages, commercial finance, bridging loans, development finance, equity release and protection. 

Related
View All

Commercial Finance

SMEs continue to drive asset finance demand despite economic uncertainty – Thompson

SMEs continue to drive asset finance demand despite economic uncertainty – Thompson

Commercial Finance

Redwood Bank hires Butler as regional development manager

Redwood Bank hires Butler as regional development manager

Commercial Finance

LBG remains top resi lender as Nationwide nearly doubles BTL business – UK Finance

Atom introduces limited-offer procuration fee boost

Commercial Finance

Triple Point announces series of senior appointments

Triple Point announces series of senior appointments

View All
Tags:
Ever North
Finance Magic
Tanjir Sugar

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/