Finance Magic makes two team leader promotions

Specialist finance and mortgage advice firm Finance Magic has promoted two of its commercial advisers to team leader roles.

David Orbell (pictured, far left) and Constance Angela (pictured, middle right) have been promoted to the roles after successfully completing the Finance Magic Team Leaders training programme.

The training programme has been designed to prepare the firm’s advisers for leadership responsibilities, training them with the skills to develop talent, manage pipeline performance and uphold compliance standards.

In their new roles, Orbell and Angela will lead dedicated teams of advisers across the business, providing mentorship, technical guidance and operational support across commercial mortgage, bridging and specialist finance cases.

Tanjir Sugar (pictured, middle left), founder and chief executive of Ever North, the principal firm of Finance Magic, said: “This recognition reflects the commitment and drive that the advisers have demonstrated throughout their time with Finance Magic.

“They have earned this progression, and I have every confidence they will be outstanding leaders for the next generation of advisers joining our network.”

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Finance Magic provides whole of market advice across residential mortgages, commercial finance, bridging loans, development finance, equity release and protection.