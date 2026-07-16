Charles Street hires BDM for Midlands and South West

Specialist lender Charles Street Finance has appointed Ajmad Ibn-Abdul as its business development manager (BDM) covering the Midlands and South West.

He brings nearly 25 years of experience in financial services to the role, having previously worked in the bridging and commercial finance sectors.

Ibn-Abdul has previous experience as an adviser with HSBC, Lloyds and RBS, and joins from specialist lender Lakeshield where he worked as a BDM. Prior to this, he worked alongside Charles Street’s sales director, Carl Graham, at Tuscan Capital, which now part of Allica Bank.

He joins the lender as it aims to deepen in regional presence and grow its loan book to £1bn.

Ibn-Abdul will be responsible for growing a network of intermediaries and direct clients, focusing on Charles Street Finance’s offering of commercial, unregulated bridging, semi-commercial, buy-to-let (BTL) and revolving credit facilities.

Ibn-Abdul (pictured) said: “It’s great to be joining a team with such enthusiasm, and to see their eagerness and motivation to get deals done as we build the loan book over the longer term.

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“The primary ethos of Charles Street is building relationships with brokers and clients, making them aware of our flexible commercial finance products and high levels of service that drive repeat business.”

He added: “There is a huge opportunity in the Midlands and South West. Birmingham is the UK’s second city and has a young and entrepreneurial demographic looking for investment, development and refurbishment opportunities.”

Graham said: “Amjad is well-known in the industry and is really well connected to an established network of clients and brokers, so will be a fantastic addition to the team as Charles Street continues to grow its presence in a key region.

“He’s well positioned in the Midlands to also serve not only major cities such as Birmingham but also the wider region, including the M5 corridor and South Wales. Amjad brings vast amounts of knowledge, skill and experience to his new role and it’s a pleasure to work with him again.”