Commercial finance: Complexity is creating opportunity – Breeden

Commercial finance is becoming one of the most important growth areas in the specialist mortgage market.

That is not because the market has suddenly become easy. Quite the opposite. It is growing in relevance because business owners, landlords, investors and property professionals are dealing with more complexity than ever before.

Rates remain a key consideration, but they are no longer the only issue. Clients are thinking about cash flow, refinancing pressure, property use, tenant strength, trading performance, affordability, tax, energy efficiency, succession planning and growth. For many, the right funding solution is not obvious. That is exactly where specialist advice becomes valuable.

Recent UK Finance data showed SME lending rose 16% year-on-year to £5.3bn in Q1 2026, with finance approvals continuing to show growth across sectors. That is an important signal.

Despite economic uncertainty, businesses are still investing, restructuring and seeking funding. They may be more cautious, but they are not standing still.

At the same time, lenders are being more disciplined. Appetite exists, but it is increasingly case-specific. The right proposition, sector, asset, borrower profile and repayment strategy matter. A semi-commercial property, for example, can sit very differently with lenders depending on the split between residential and commercial use, lease strength, location and borrower experience. A trading business seeking premises finance may need a very different approach to an investor refinancing a multi-let commercial asset.

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This is where the commercial finance conversation must move beyond rate. Of course, cost matters. But the best outcome is often about the right structure: interest-only versus repayment, term, security, lender flexibility, early repayment charges, valuation method, covenant expectations and the ability to support future plans.

There is also a strong case for brokers to revisit commercial and semi-commercial opportunities within their existing client banks. Many residential and buy-to-let (BTL) brokers will already have clients who own businesses, commercial premises, mixed-use property or investment assets.

The need may be there, even if the conversation has not yet been opened.

The potential of BTL

BTL remains relevant too. UK Finance reported that in Q4 2025, there were 59,489 new BTL loans worth £11.2bn, up 18.2% by number and 21.3% by value year-on-year, with growth largely concentrated in remortgage activity. Average gross rental yield rose to 7.18%. Those figures show landlords are still active, but many are adapting. Some are refinancing. Some are moving into limited company structures. Some are looking at houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), semi-commercial or commercial property to improve yield.

Commercial finance is not a product area where brokers should guess. Criteria can be nuanced, documentation can be more demanding and lender appetite can change quickly. A strong specialist partner can help brokers identify the right route early, avoid wasted time and protect the client relationship.

The most successful commercial cases usually start with better questions. What is the client trying to achieve? Is the property owner-occupied or investment-led? How strong is the trading performance? What is the repayment plan? Is there additional security? Are there lease events coming up? Is the client looking to grow, consolidate or release capital? What does success look like in 3-5 years?

When those questions are asked properly, commercial finance stops being intimidating. It becomes a highly practical solution for clients with ambition, pressure or complexity.

The market does not need brokers to become commercial finance experts overnight. It does need them to recognise opportunity, ask better initial questions and bring in specialist support early.

Commercial finance is not simply a separate product category. It is increasingly part of the wider advice conversation. Brokers who embrace that will be better placed to support clients, diversify income and deepen long-term relationships.