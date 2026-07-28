Know Your BDM: Ben Humphreys, Tab

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions speaks to Ben Humphreys, business development manager (BDM) for the North at Tab.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Tab?

I’m based in the North, which is Cheshire up to the Scottish borders. How many brokers do I look after? Not enough! Tab’s on a mission to bring momentum to lending. I want every mortgage or commercial broker in the UK to know about us and what we do, and I’m always on the hunt for more.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Listening. Listening to what brokers want. Listening to borrowers’ needs. Listening to the market. Listening to feedback. Listening to our credit teams. If you just plough on regardless, head down, ‘these are my products, these are my criteria’, you won’t get far. Broker feedback is directly responsible for our commercial mortgage offer – our mission to deliver commercial mortgages at bridging speed stems out of broker feedback.

We have a real drive and passion as BDMs. Some people just see us as salespeople trying to reach targets. But it’s much more than that. I’ve got two customers. Firstly, my brokers. We need to listen to what they need on cases, but also for their wider client base, because this is what funds their business: getting deals over the line. You won’t go far as a BDM if your brokers won’t appreciate you. Secondly, Tab. I need to help Tab find funding opportunities and manage those through to completion. Get money out the door.

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What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Switching off. My job as a BDM is not just to find new business. It’s to problem-solve. To remove barriers and get deals done. Sometimes, I’ll wake up in the middle of the night with a new idea for a case. That drives the missus crazy.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

It’s getting a foot in the door. The hardest part about the BDM role and any sales role is getting that first opportunity. Once in there, I know the solutions that Tab offers and that, at some point, we will do business. But brokers have tonnes of lenders trying to grab their time and shout about what they do. We have to find ways to get their attention and develop a relationship from there, hopefully.

That’s why I appreciate opportunities like this, to speak like this, directly to brokers. It helps create awareness and credibility for me and for Tab – and open up one or two more doors.

What do you love most about your job?

Having been a broker for many years, my biggest problem was the amount of free advice and time I had to give to clients. Many cases fell down after hours of hard graft. Often, as a broker, you’re not paid until the very end, and if it falls apart, you don’t get paid at all. But that’s what I’m paid to do at Tab. And that’s the bit I love: helping brokers and borrowers structure deals and getting that end result – then celebrating a win with everybody, of course.

Are there any misconceptions about your job/role?

Like I said, some people just see us as salespeople with targets to reach – rather than mortgage professionals who are interested in helping them grow their business. What I’d hope all my brokers would say is that I’m a lot more than just a salesperson. I always try to add real value.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve been given? Who gave it to you?

I’ll talk straight and I’ll be honest. One of the best bits of advice I’ve had is: “Keep your options open.” That was from Nikki Haworth, who is now the group operations director at a big network. I’ve actually worked for Nikki quite a few times under different guises. It was that advice that led me to this massive opportunity at Tab.

What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

Never assume there is only one route to a solution. Don’t be afraid to ask more questions. Don’t be afraid to challenge assumptions. The CEO and founder of Tab, Duncan Kreeger, empowers everybody to challenge the norm and ask: “Is there another way?”. That feeds back into how we work with brokers. Rather than just smashing out terms and waiting for them to send us an app, we believe in a good follow-up and asking: “Is there another way to do it? Is there another way to help them get the case moved forward?”.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

Talking to brokers is probably the biggest source of insight. You learn a lot from the challenges they see every day. I also keep up with industry news – Mortgage Solutions, obviously – as well as lender updates and market commentary. The property finance market moves quickly, so standing still is not an option.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

I’ve got loads of examples of helping restructure businesses, taking what is a good, if debt-troubled, operation and making it a great business. In fact, I’ve got a couple of those on the desk at the moment at Tab. We’re making a real difference to the business owner who thought he was at a real risk of losing everything.

One of the proudest deals was helping a local rugby club finish developing its new clubhouse after Covid. My kids and I have played there since and enjoyed the balcony in the summer.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

No case is straightforward, so there are plenty of examples. But the most recent one was a business that was looking to invest in another development. They had a funding application going through another lender, but it had stalled. We stepped in and offered two solutions: a standalone second charge behind their mainstream bank, or a new first charge mortgage. Both enabled the business to raise the cash it needed. Both could get to legals quickly. We were ready to complete the case within three weeks. We gave the business and the broker two real solutions. It was a great result.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

With property, whether it’s your home, your first buy to let (BTL), or your trade premises, there’s a little bit of emotion around it. It’s an asset that people see a real value in and they’re quite protective of those assets. Even if you’re buying your 100th property, it’s exciting getting the keys. Being able to save a project or fund an exciting new acquisition – there’s a real sense of achievement when things get over the line.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’d be a quantity surveyor. It’s a very underestimated role; people think that they’re just to control costs but there’s much more to it than that. A lot of their work is protection of everybody involved in the process; the right contracts, the right contingencies. They’re also key when things don’t go right, as they resolve issues.

What did you want to be growing up?

I wanted to be a mechanic for an F1 team or for a rally team. I was mad about cars and engines and how they worked. Unfortunately, I left school with very low grades and only learned to study when I was about 30. I had no chance!

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Who knows, but one thing’s for certain: the energy and pace Tab is growing, I hope to be a major part of their success, regardless of my role or position.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Time travel. I’d be a millionaire, going back and putting bets on and buying shares. With my winnings, I’d become an investor with Tab!

What do you do to unwind?

Kids, sport – playing and watching. Anything active, but then I do like to just chill and grab a book when I get a moment.

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?

Communication and listening. I really enjoy business analysis and problem-solving, but you can’t do that unless you really get to the roots of the problem you’re trying to solve. I’ve always believed that asking the right questions, getting people to open up, then listening to their answers, is a massive strength of mine and something I work on regularly.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

Probably: “What do you like to do in your spare time?”. I have four kids. Between them and helping grow Tab, I don’t have any spare time.