Norton Home Loans promotes David Binney to head of sales

by: Erin Smailes
  • 02/08/2022
Norton Home Loans has promoted David Binney to the role of head of sales.

Binney has been a part of Norton Home Loans for nearly seven years, previously working as an underwriter for Relax Finance for around three years.

He became a broker account manager at Norton Broker Services in 2015, before moving to the role of national business development manager at Norton Home Loans in 2017. He was promoted to commercial manager in 2021.

In his new role Binney will oversee and help the sales team work with brokers to find solutions for their non-standard clients.

Paul Stringer, managing director at Norton Home Loans, said: “I am delighted to promote David to the position of head of sales at Norton Home Loans. This is very much deserved, and I know that he will bring a huge amount of energy, enthusiasm and knowledge to the role, helping us to grow the number of brokers we work with and the number of customers we are able to help.”

Binney added: “I’m really pleased to take on this new challenge. We have a number of great niches at Norton Home Loans, which could provide excellent solutions for brokers to help their clients who do not meet the criteria of mainstream lenders. Our job now is to get the message out and working with brokers on placing their difficult cases.”

Erin Smailes

