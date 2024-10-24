Atom Bank extends commercial rate discount; Molo cuts two-year fixes to 3.24% – round-up

Atom Bank has widened the rate discount available on its large commercial mortgages.

The change means Atom Bank’s commercial mortgages between £1m and £4m will now qualify for a rate discount of 0.25%.

This was previously only available on commercial loans between £1m and £2m.

The discount comes into effect immediately and is available for applications submitted before midnight on 29 November.

David Castling, head of intermediary distribution at Atom Bank, said: “Having had great feedback from our broker partners, we are delighted to be able to extend our rate discount to a broader range of large commercial loans.

“Many brokers are currently seeing increased interest from commercial clients across a range of loan sizes, and we want to support them with their plans through competitively priced, bespoke commercial mortgages.”

He added: “Atom Bank customers enjoy not only outstanding rates but impressive speed and service too, ensuring that SME owners have prompt access to the funding they require.”

Earlier this year, the lender exceeded £1bn in commercial mortgage completions.

Molo lowers two-year fixes to start from 3.24%

Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender Molo has reduced its two-year fixed rates by 0.1% to start at 3.24%.

Its five-year fixed rates have been cut by 0.25% and now begin at 4.59%.

For specialist mortgages available against multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), holiday lets, new-build properties and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), two-year fixes start from 3.39% and five-year fixes from 4.69%.

Rates are available at 75% LTV.

No changes have been made to pricing for expat and non-UK resident mortgages.

Martin Sims, distribution director at Molo, said: “We’re pleased to announce rate reductions across our UK resident fixed rate range today as we seek to continue to support our intermediary partners and their clients with competitive pricing ahead of next week’s Budget.”