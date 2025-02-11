Landlords worry Renters’ Rights Bill will make investors exit and reduce supply – OSB

Some 14% of landlords believe the incoming Renters’ Rights Bill will result in investors exiting the market, while 11% said it could hit the availability of rental homes.

The Landlord Leaders survey carried out by OSB Group found that 13% of landlords were also worried that the proposed legislation would cause complications in the eviction process.

Respondents saw positives to the bill, with 13% saying it would help landlords to comply with regulations and 13% expecting the Renters’ Rights Bill to encourage fair pricing.

The bill passed its second reading in the House of Lords this month and has progressed to the committee stage.

Jon Hall, group managing director of mortgages and savings at OSB Group, said: “As the rental market continues to evolve, these findings highlight the importance of fostering positive tenant-landlord relationships built on trust, communication and adaptability.

“Empowering tenants to create spaces that feel like home is emerging as a key strategy for maintaining successful and harmonious tenancies.”

Making tenants feel at home

The survey also questioned landlords on the dynamic they had with their tenants.

Many allowed tenants to personalise their rented homes, with 73% saying they were open to this.

This meant some landlords expected tenants to contribute to property maintenance, as 48% of respondents asked tenants to cover the cost of decorations.

An equal share requested their tenants cover the costs of any resulting damage. More than a third – 34% – of landlords worked with their tenants to approve decoration plans, while a fifth approved which tradespeople they used.

OSB Group said this indicated a change in landlords’ cooperation with tenants and the realisation that the stronger relationship a renter has with their property, the more likely it is they will stay there for a long time.

Hall added: “The trend towards allowing tenants more freedom in decorating their homes represents a positive development for the private rented sector. It demonstrates landlords’ adaptability to evolving tenant expectations and promotes longer-term, more stable tenancies.”