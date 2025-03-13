Keystone Property Finance and YBS Commercial cut rates by up to 0.1% – round-up

Specialist lender Keystone Property Finance has cut select rates by up to 0.1%, with standard and standard cashback deals impacted.

Keystone Property Finance’s five-year fixed rates at 65% and 75% loan to value (LTV) in its standard and standard cashback ranges have been cut.

At 65% LTV, pricing starts from 4.74%, and at 75% LTV, rates start from 4.84%.

Elise Coole, managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “We’re delighted to cut rates again for the third time this year, and especially on two popular and core parts of our range.

“Wherever possible, we’re always quick to pass on savings to our clients, meaning brokers and borrowers can rely on us to consistently provide the most competitive rates we can.”

Last month, the firm released a limited-edition cashback offer up to £3,500.

YBS Commercial lowers rates

YBS Commercial has lowered rates across its buy-to-let (BTL) and specialist BTL range by up to 0.1%.

The lender has cut BTL rates by up to 0.1%, so borrowers looking to borrow less than £1m for a five-year fixed rate can secure a rate of 5.3% at 65% LTV with a 2% fee.

Those wishing to borrow over £1m can access a five-year fixed rate at 5.15% with the same LTV and fee.

The firm’s specialist BTL offering has been cut by 0.1%, and this includes its holiday let and house of multiple occupation (HMO) deals.

A holiday let five-year fixed rate is 5.6% on loans up to £1.5m per unit up to 75% LTV and is subject to a 2% fee.

The lender’s five-year HMO fixed rate is 5.65% on loans over £500,000 up to 65% LTV. It also comes with a 2% fee.

Angela Norman, interim managing director at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “Despite recent increases in swap rates, we’re pleased to improve the competitiveness of our buy-to-let range, offering better value for landlords and investors.

“Reducing rates right across our buy-to-let range demonstrates our continued commitment, as a strong, stable lending partner, to supporting brokers and their landlord clients, including with their specialist lending needs.”