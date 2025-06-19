Capital B Property Finance brings on Huy Le as senior finance broker

Capital B Property Finance has hired Huy Le as a senior finance broker, in a move that “reinforces the firm’s strength in the portfolio landlord and specialist lending market”.

Huy Le joins Capital B from Knight Frank Finance, where he worked for around four years, initially joining as associate landlord specialist before becoming a sales manager, associate.

Prior to that, he worked at Dynamo for more than six years, most recently as a mortgage manager, but has also held roles as a senior mortgage consultant and mortgage consultant.

Capital B said Huy Le was “known for his strategic thinking, in-depth lender knowledge, and client-first approach, Huy’s addition marks a significant step forward in Capital B’s growth plans”.

Andre Bartlett, director at Capital B, said: “Bringing Huy into the team is a real milestone for us. He’s got the pedigree, experience, and reputation that speak for themselves. But beyond that, he believes in what we’re building – and that mutual trust is what makes this such a great fit. Our broker team is already incredibly strong, and Huy’s arrival takes things to the next level – particularly in the specialist and portfolio landlord space.”

Huy Le added: “I’m genuinely excited to join Capital B. The energy, ambition, and client-focused culture here are exactly what I was looking for in the next step of my career. There’s huge opportunity in the specialist finance market right now, and I’m looking forward to helping clients navigate it with clarity and confidence.

“The appointment reflects Capital B’s ongoing focus on attracting top-tier talent as it continues to grow its presence in the specialist lending and property finance sector.”