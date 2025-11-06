Create Account
LendInvest hires McCluskey as Scotland BDM

LendInvest hires McCluskey as Scotland BDM
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
November 6, 2025
Updated:
November 6, 2025
Specialist lending platform LendInvest has appointed Abbie McCluskey (pictured) as its business development manager (BDM) for Scotland.

She will focus on “building and strengthening relationships with mortgage brokers to drive the firm’s lending growth across Scotland”.

McCluskey joins from The Mortgage Lender (TML), where she worked as a telephone BDM for around three years.

Before that, she worked at Lloyds Banking Group between 2018 and 2022, initially as a customer service adviser, then as a mortgage consultant and mortgage relationship consultant.

Paula Mercer, director of sales at LendInvest, said: “All of us at LendInvest are committed to giving our customers the best level of service combined with our technology. We continually invest in recruiting top talent to ensure our expertise is readily accessible to our intermediaries, so there is always someone on the other end of the phone to lend support, no matter how complex the deal may be.

“Abbie is a proven and confident professional with deep industry knowledge and the Scottish market, making her the ideal leader to expand our regional presence. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Abbie and her energy and dedication to the team.”

McCluskey added: “I’m incredibly excited to be leading LendInvest’s mission to make mortgages simple for everyone throughout Scotland.

“Over the years, I’ve seen first-hand how dedication and clear communication drive results, and I’m eager to showcase my skills here. I look forward to working closely with our broker partners to simplify the lending process and ensure that every deal, from portfolio expansion to first-time property purchase, is completed efficiently and successfully across Scotland.

“LendInvest’s technology, along with access to expert support, is crucial for giving brokers the speed and certainty they need right now. I was eager to align myself with a company that doesn’t just talk about innovation, it delivers it.”

LendInvest recently hired Dan Lohn as relationship manager in its development finance team.

