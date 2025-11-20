Loans Warehouse adds 11 to business and makes leadership appointments

Bridging and second charge lending specialist Loans Warehouse has ramped up its growth strategy, bringing on 11 new employees and making two leadership appointments.

Loans Warehouse has promoted Simon Ross to head of underwriting, where he will oversee a new underwriting system that will “improve efficiencies and customer service”.

Ross has worked at the firm since 2021, initially joining as an underwriting assistant, then becoming an underwriter. Prior to that, he worked at OneSavingsBank for around six years in various administrative roles.

Loans Warehouse has also appointed Sarah Walters as its head of internal sales, where she will manage the mortgage advisers’ team.

The leadership appointments will allow co-founders Matt Tristram and Sam Busfield to take on more strategic roles in the business, where they can focus on “partnerships, product innovation, and business expansion”.

Loans Warehouse has also brought on 11 employees in the last six weeks across “key areas of the business”, with an additional two hires planned before the end of the year.

The growth has been spearheaded by Lesley White, who is the first full-time head of HR and recruitment.

This is a “strategic move” to “attract, retain, and develop top talent as the company prepares for a high-growth 2026”.

Loans Warehouse said the “combination of new talent and experienced leadership positions” would allow it “to scale efficiently, meet growing market demand, and deliver an elevated level of service across bridging and second charge lending”.

Matt Tristram (pictured), co-founder and director of Loans Warehouse, said: “We are investing in people, leadership, technology and infrastructure now so that when 2026 arrives, we can capitalise on market momentum and deliver even more for our clients and partners.”

Earlier this week, the firm announced it had partnered with Scroll Finance to offer second charges for landlords.