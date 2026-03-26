Why proactive advice matters even more as global volatility returns to mortgage markets – Berry

Only a few weeks ago, the outlook for mortgage borrowers appeared to be improving. Swap rates had been easing, lenders were gradually trimming fixed rate pricing, and there was cautious optimism that 2026 might bring a more stable environment for the market.

But financial markets can shift quickly.

Renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have injected fresh uncertainty into global markets. Energy prices have risen, investors are reassessing inflation expectations, and volatility has returned.

That volatility is already feeding through to the UK mortgage market.

For advisers, it reinforces a simple but important point. When that happens, markets begin to question how quickly central banks will be able to reduce interest rates.

Those expectations quickly feed into government bond yields and SONIA swap rates – the wholesale benchmark lenders use to price fixed rate mortgages.

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When swap rates move, mortgage pricing tends to follow. We have already seen lenders reviewing products and withdrawing rates as markets react.

For borrowers approaching the end of their fixed rate deals, the rate they expected only weeks ago may no longer be available.

The growing importance of proactive advice

Over the next year, around 1.8 million borrowers will come to the end of their fixed rate mortgages. Many secured those deals when borrowing costs were significantly lower than they are today.

Without early engagement, some may face a sharp increase in monthly payments.

This is where advisers can deliver real value. Reviewing client books early, speaking to borrowers 6-12 months before their deal expires and exploring options ahead of time can help manage both risk and expectations.

Locking in a rate early can provide certainty if markets move further. At the same time, advisers can remain ready to act if conditions improve.

Just as importantly, clear communication helps clients understand why mortgage pricing changes in the first place.

Why specialist lending will play a bigger role

Periods of market disruption rarely affect every borrower equally. In many cases, volatility pushes more clients outside the criteria of mainstream lenders.

Higher rates can tighten affordability calculations. Short-term financial pressures may affect credit profiles. Landlords and property investors may need to restructure portfolios as financing costs change.

These situations increasingly require more flexible lending solutions, which is where Crystal Specialist Finance can help. Advisers can access expert guidance and quickly submit enquiries online via CrystalHUB, making it easier to explore alternative funding routes for complex cases.

For advisers who understand the specialist market and who know how to structure complex cases, this creates a significant opportunity to support clients who might otherwise struggle to secure funding.

Advice will define the advisers who succeed

Global events will always influence financial markets. Mortgage pricing will continue to move as new information is absorbed.

What remains constant is the importance of professional advice.

For advisers who stay proactive, communicate clearly and embrace specialist solutions, periods of uncertainty are not just a challenge – they’re an opportunity to demonstrate the real value of advice.