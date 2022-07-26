You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Industry Heroes

Tipton and Coseley BS CEO volunteers for Birmingham Commonwealth Games

  • 26/07/2022
Richard Newton (pictured), the chief executive at The Tipton and Coseley Building Society, is volunteering for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He will join 13,000 volunteers, known as the Commonwealth Collective, to oversee the running of the games over the 11 days of the event. It takes place from 28 July.

There will be 286 sessions of sport with competitors from 72 nations and territories taking part. This year, the event will focus on diversity, improving health and wellbeing, and driving sustainable growth. Money will be raised and donated to the event’s charity partners which include Sport Relief, United by 2022 and the Commonwealth Sport Foundation.

Newton will be based at the athlete’s village and will work eight hour shifts over eight days. Each volunteer has different responsibilities such as transport, medical support, and meet and greet venue assistance. 

Newton said: “Birmingham is where I was born and bred and so I am immensely proud to be able to do my bit to support the Birmingham Games, and in doing so, help promote the Midlands region to the wider country and the expected global TV audience of 1.5 billion. 

“It’s also exciting to know that our Sedgley branch office will be in the thick of the action as the Cycling Time Trials, on the 4th of August, go right past the branch. I know our Sedgley branch colleagues will be cheering the riders on.” 

