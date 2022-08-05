You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Industry Heroes

Tipton and Coseley staff take up cycle charity challenge for Midlands Air Ambulance

by:
  • 05/08/2022
  • 0
Tipton and Coseley staff take up cycle charity challenge for Midlands Air Ambulance
Staff from Tipton Coseley Building have undertaken a charity cycle challenge to raise money for Midlands Air Ambulance.

Around 16 staff took part in the challenge, which involved an eight-hour spin cycle in the baking hall at Tipton’s head office.

The team clocked up around 100km between them and the cycle took place yesterday, which was also the same day as the men’s and women’s Commonwealth Games cycle trials.

The Commonwealth Games are taking place in Birmingham, and events are spread around the West Midlands, where the mutual is based.

Tracey Randle at the Tipton said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported our charity cycle day. It was made even more memorable because the Commonwealth Games cycle time trial passing our Sedgley branch at the same time.

“Our team all enjoyed the day and hope the money we have raised will make a difference to the charity.”

Midlands Air Ambulance operates and funds three ambulances across six countries in the area, including Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and the West Midlands.

It relies solely on donations, and each year it costs around £10m to maintain the aircraft and service.

