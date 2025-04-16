Cambridge BS donates over £30k to local charities

The Cambridge Building Society has given £32,820 to five local charities supporting housing access, tackling homelessness and providing care for vulnerable people and families.

The mutual’s community fund, managed by Cambridgeshire Community Foundation, has donated this money to Cambridge Women’s Aid, Cambridge and District Citizens Advice (CDCA), The Sick Children’s Trust, Making Space and Wintercomfort.

Louise Harper, people manager at The Cambridge and Community Fund Panellist, said: “These five charities are doing extraordinary work that touches the lives of so many in our community.

“From helping survivors of domestic abuse build new homes to preventing homelessness through practical advice and emotional support, this funding is about giving people a real chance at stability, dignity, and a fresh start. We’re proud to play a part in that journey.”

To commemorate the mutual’s 175 years in business, The Cambridge has committed to donating £175,000 from its profits to good causes each year, with wider criteria for the community fund.

Helping local communities

It has given £7,000 to Cambridge Women’s Aid to provide financial support to 12 domestic abuse survivors transitioning from emergency refuge into independent living.

Angie Stewart, CEO of Cambridge Women’s Aid, said: “When survivors of domestic abuse move out of Cambridge Women’s Aid’s refuge into their own accommodation, they often don’t have many possessions nor the money to purchase essential furniture and white goods. This grant means we can help women to buy furniture to make their new house a home.”

A grant of £10,000 has been awarded to CDCA to fund a specialist housing caseworker. The role will focus on supporting people at risk of homelessness and providing access to stable accommodation as well as financial and legal guidance.

Jo Jordan, contracts and compliance manager at CDCA, said the fund would “significantly improve lives by offering direct support to prevent homelessness, secure stable housing, and provide specialist financial advice”.

She added: “We’ll assist with housing applications, advise on how to negotiate with landlords to prevent evictions, offer debt management guidance, maximise income through benefits and grants, and ensure clients can maintain stable, affordable homes.”

Further, the mutual donated £2,820 to The Sick Children’s Trust to support the running costs of Acorn House, which provides a home for families with children undergoing critical care in Cambridge hospitals.

Hayley Peck, house manager at Acorn and Chestnut Houses, said the organisation was “incredibly grateful” for the grant.

Peck added: “It will make a huge difference to families staying in our Cambridge ‘Homes from Home’, where we provide a warm, comfortable place for them to stay while their children receive critical care, completely free of charge. Thank you.”

Some £3,000 has been donated to Making Space to deliver emergency accommodation and transport costs for unpaid carers in Cambridgeshire who are experiencing domestic abuse, benefitting up to 50 individuals.

David McGregor, service manager at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Carers Service, said: “Domestic abuse among unpaid carers is often hidden and complex. Carers may feel guilt or fear speaking up, especially if the behaviour is linked to illness or medication. Thanks to support from The Cambridge Building Society, we can offer crisis support, raise awareness, and ensure carers know they’re not alone.”

Cambridge Building Society also donated £10,000 to Wintercomfort to support its housing support and prevention service. The month will contribute towards a dedicated tenancy support adviser, helping people avoid eviction and maintain stable housing.

Sarah Taylor, senior tenancy support officer, said: “Our Tenancy Support Service offers a safe space for someone to gain emotional and practical support, alongside signposting to specialist services to help prepare them on the journey to secure and maintain accommodation. My role focuses on tenancy sustainment and homeless prevention, and my aim is to reduce some of the pressure that a person may feel – in a person-centred way.”

The Cambridge Building Society Community Fund accepts applications, twice yearly, from local charities and community organisations – with applications for the current round of funding closing on 2 May.

Last year, the firm announced its three charity partners for the year.