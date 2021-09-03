You are here: Home -

Promises of permanent mortgage availability are bold given the unpredictable market – Star Letter 03/09/2021

  03/09/2021
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions pick the top comments from our readers.

 

The first comment was in response to the news that Aldermore was making a permanent return to the 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) market.

Brian said: “The opening line ‘Aldermore makes permanent return to 95 per cent LTV resi purchase market’ is a bold statement. Permanent would mean that they are never going to remove this product.

“I don’t know how they can say this given the unpredictable market. I have lived through many booms and busts where product options are changed and removed. If we had a similar 2008 banking crisis and/or a property crash, I doubt there will be many 95 per cent LTV products available.”

 

Market of two halves

The second comment was a reaction to Nationwide’s house price index, which reported annual increases of 11 per cent in August. Reference was also made to the story that more down valuations were occurring.

Corby Macdonald said: “So, in one story we have house prices surging forward on the other, down valuations are up?

“Biggest bugbear of the industry [is the] valuations and the nonsensical appeals process that lenders insist on, and when you do submit the appeal the case goes back to the same surveyor to review. Turkeys and Christmas always comes to mind.”

