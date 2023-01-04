You are here: Home - News -

Furness launches 95 per cent LTV mortgages for Lancaster postcodes

  • 04/01/2023
Furness has cut fixed rates as well as adding 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) deals for Lancaster-based properties.

 

The lender’s new range is aimed at helping local first-time buyers and will be available to homes with an LA postcode.

Buyers can choose between a two-year fixed rate at 5.79 per cent or a five-year option at 5.39 per cent, both with cashback of £250.

At a national level, the lender’s rate reductions mean it now offers two-year fixed rates starting at 4.99 per cent for cases up to 80 per cent LTV, 5.29 per cent up to 85% per cent LTV and 5.48 per cent up to 90 per cent LTV.

Five-year rates start from 4.78 per cent for cases up to 80 per cent LTV.

All these deals come with a £999 fee and £250 cashback.

Alasdair McDonald, head of intermediaries for Furness said: “Our new range of LA postcode products really highlight how strongly we feel when it comes to supporting brokers and customers within our heartland.

“With our national products, we feel that we can offer an attractive proposition to brokers throughout England, Scotland and Wales.”

 

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.