Furness launches 95 per cent LTV mortgages for Lancaster postcodes

Furness has cut fixed rates as well as adding 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) deals for Lancaster-based properties.

The lender’s new range is aimed at helping local first-time buyers and will be available to homes with an LA postcode.

Buyers can choose between a two-year fixed rate at 5.79 per cent or a five-year option at 5.39 per cent, both with cashback of £250.

At a national level, the lender’s rate reductions mean it now offers two-year fixed rates starting at 4.99 per cent for cases up to 80 per cent LTV, 5.29 per cent up to 85% per cent LTV and 5.48 per cent up to 90 per cent LTV.

Five-year rates start from 4.78 per cent for cases up to 80 per cent LTV.

All these deals come with a £999 fee and £250 cashback.

Alasdair McDonald, head of intermediaries for Furness said: “Our new range of LA postcode products really highlight how strongly we feel when it comes to supporting brokers and customers within our heartland.

“With our national products, we feel that we can offer an attractive proposition to brokers throughout England, Scotland and Wales.”