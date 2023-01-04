Mansfield launches range for borrowers with complex circumstances

Mansfield Building Society has launched a simplified Versatility range designed for borrowers with complex circumstances.

The range is split into two tiers. In the first, up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) is available for contracted employees, zero hours contracts with limited income history, and remortgages for business purposes, including repaying a business loan.

At the same time, non-standard construction and property designs are now accepted as well as Section 106 and Section 75 agreements.

And in the ‘plus’ category, discounted purchases up to a maximum 80 per cent LTV are considered, landlord or family member can be accessed up to 100 per cent of the discounted price, whilst Right to Buy is now available at 110 per cent in this category and 100 per cent in the other tier.

For customers with historic credit blips, the range now accepts more occurrences of missed payments as long as the account is up to date and has not been more than two months in arrears.

Discharged IVA and bankruptcy requirements have been reduced and customers with CCJs can now access up to 85 per cent LTV.

The range is available for both purchase and remortgage options, including lending into retirement, interest only, capital raising and debt consolidation.

Tom Denman-Molloy, intermediary sales manager at Mansfield Building Society (pictured), said: “With demand for property continuing to exceed supply, combined with an increase in alternative construction methods, self-employment and missed credit payments following the recent economic turmoil, customer requirements are becoming ever more complicated.

“Our Versatility range provides a flexible and versatile approach to lending that makes it easy for brokers to find a home for those complicated cases, and this new simplified range makes the whole process more straightforward, with just two criteria categories that cover a broad range of circumstances.

“The new Versatility and Versatility Plus options are still supported by Mansfield’s famed flexible approach and common sense underwriting, and now provide even more options particularly for unusual property types and incomes and those with historic credit blips.”